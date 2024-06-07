Submit Release
State Supreme Court Allows U.C. Berkeley to Build at People’s Park

The California Supreme Court cleared the way on Thursday for a long-delayed project to build housing for university students and homeless people at the historic People’s Park in Berkeley, ruling that a new state law pre-empted claims that the housing units would generate noise pollution in an already dense neighborhood.

