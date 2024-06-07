Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2024.

At the meeting, the six nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors, Chris Dobbin, Wayne Myles, Michael O’Keefe, Dana Hatfield, Marie Mullally and Anne Whelan, were elected for the ensuing year. Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Company’s auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

In addition, the third amended and restated equity incentive plan of the Company (the “Plan”), which amends and restates the Company’s second amended and restated equity incentive plan, was approved and ratified. The Plan is a 10% “rolling” plan and includes housekeeping amendments and other amendments required by the TSX Venture Exchange in order to comply with its updated policies. More information on the Plan, including a copy of the Plan, is available in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2024 filed on SEDAR+.

The proxy results for the annual and special meeting of the shareholders held on June 7, 2024 were as follows:





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY: 40 TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING: 86,209,252 TOTAL SHARES VOTED: 40,731,701 TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED: 47.25%



About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 10 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

