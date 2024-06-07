Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant to Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that the Company issued a restricted stock and stock option award to one newly hired employee. This grant was an inducement award that was approved by the Compensation Committee of Synchronoss’ Board of Directors, and granted as an inducement equity award under the Company’s 2017 New Hire Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



Synchronoss granted the newly hired Japan Country Manager an aggregate of 15,000 time-based restricted stock awards. The shares of restricted stock will vest 1/3rd on the first, second, and third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continuous service after the first and second vesting. In addition, the employee received an aggregate of 5,000 time-based stock option awards. The Stock Options will vest 1/3rd on the first, second, and third anniversary of the grant date and become exercisable subject to continuous service thereafter.

