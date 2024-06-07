Hand Eczema Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Hand Eczema Market

DelveInsight’s Hand Eczema Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hand Eczema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hand Eczema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hand Eczema market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Hand Eczema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hand Eczema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hand Eczema market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hand Eczema market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hand Eczema Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hand Eczema Market Report:

The Hand Eczema market size was valued approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In October 2023, Leo Pharma, a pharmaceutical company based in Denmark, has released encouraging results from the Phase III DELTA 3 clinical trial evaluating delgocitinib cream for treating moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults. The trial, an open-label extension study, examined the safety of applying the cream twice daily for up to 36 weeks. The results indicate that the long-term safety profile of the treatment aligns with the data observed in the previous DELTA 1 and 2 trials.

Hand Eczema prevalence is difficult to estimate because not all patients seek treatment. It is estimated that hand eczema affects 2% to 10% of the general population

In 2021, the number of existing cases of hand eczema was highest in the United States, totaling around 26,000,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest prevalence with approximately 4,000,000 cases.

In 2021, around 11,000,000 males and 16,000,000 females in the United States were impacted by hand eczema. Projections suggest that the prevalence will rise, reaching approximately 11,555,000 among males and 16,800,000 among females by 2032.

In 2021, Germany had the highest prevalence of hand eczema among the EU4 and the UK, with over 7,000,000 reported cases.

The lack of approved treatments for this condition demonstrates that there is a clear need for more targeted therapies that limit and control this burdensome disease. In terms of future competition, additional products are entering the market along with new technologies

Key Hand Eczema Companies: Incyte Corporation, University Medical Center Groningen, ACO Hud Nordic AB, LEO Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Asana BioSciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Innovaderm Research Inc., Stiefel, a GSK Company, and others

Key Hand Eczema Therapies: Ruxolitinib cream, Dupilumab, betamethasone valerate, LEO 124249, ARQ-252, ASN002, alitretinoin, Acitretin, clobetasol propionate, and others

The Hand Eczema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hand Eczema is more common in males, than females

The hand eczema cases were categorized into specific age groups: 18-30, 31-40, 41-50, 50-60, and 60 years and above.

Hand Eczema Overview

Hand eczema, also known as hand dermatitis, is a common skin condition characterized by inflammation, redness, dryness, itching, and sometimes blistering of the skin on the hands. It is a type of eczema that specifically affects the hands, though it can also involve the fingers and wrists. Hand eczema can be acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) and may vary in severity from mild to severe.

Get a Free sample for the Hand Eczema Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hand-eczema-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Hand Eczema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hand Eczema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hand Eczema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hand Eczema

Prevalent Cases of Hand Eczema by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hand Eczema

Diagnosed Cases of Hand Eczema

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hand Eczema epidemiology trends @ Hand Eczema Epidemiological Insights

Hand Eczema Market

The dynamics of the Hand Eczema market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Hand Eczema Therapies and Key Companies

Ruxolitinib cream: Incyte Corporation

Dupilumab: University Medical Center Groningen

betamethasone valerate: ACO Hud Nordic AB

LEO 124249: LEO Pharma

ARQ-252: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

ASN002: Asana BioSciences

alitretinoin: Basilea Pharmaceutica

Acitretin: Innovaderm Research Inc.

clobetasol propionate: Stiefel, a GSK Company

Hand Eczema Market Drivers

Government Initiatives

Growth in Research and Development

Increase in the number of patients

Hand Eczema Market Barriers

Lack of Approved Hand Eczema therapies

Lack of Clinical Trial studies

Scope of the Hand Eczema Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hand Eczema Companies: Incyte Corporation, University Medical Center Groningen, ACO Hud Nordic AB, LEO Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Asana BioSciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Innovaderm Research Inc., Stiefel, a GSK Company, and others

Key Hand Eczema Therapies: Ruxolitinib cream, Dupilumab, betamethasone valerate, LEO 124249, ARQ-252, ASN002, alitretinoin, Acitretin, clobetasol propionate, and others

Hand Eczema Therapeutic Assessment: Hand Eczema current marketed and Hand Eczema emerging therapies

Hand Eczema Market Dynamics: Hand Eczema market drivers and Hand Eczema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hand Eczema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hand Eczema market share @ Hand Eczema Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Hand Eczema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hand Eczema

3. SWOT analysis of Hand Eczema

4. Hand Eczema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hand Eczema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hand Eczema Disease Background and Overview

7. Hand Eczema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hand Eczema

9. Hand Eczema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hand Eczema Unmet Needs

11. Hand Eczema Emerging Therapies

12. Hand Eczema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hand Eczema Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hand Eczema Market Drivers

16. Hand Eczema Market Barriers

17. Hand Eczema Appendix

18. Hand Eczema Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.