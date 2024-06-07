Group B Streptococcus Market Report 2040: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Group B Streptococcus Market

DelveInsight’s Group B Streptococcus Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Group B Streptococcus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2040″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Group B Streptococcus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Group B Streptococcus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Group B Streptococcus Market Report:

The Group B Streptococcus market size was valued approximately USD 194 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2040)

In April 2023, MinervaX commenced a Phase I clinical trial for its novel GBS vaccine, aiming to evaluate its safety and effectiveness in the older adult demographic affected by Group B Streptococcus (GBS). This trial, conducted at the Centre for Vaccinology (CEVAC) in Ghent, Belgium, will focus on assessing the vaccine's impact through the administration of two doses to individuals aged 55 to 75, both with and without pre-existing medical conditions.

In 2022, the United States dominated the market among the 7MM, with a value of USD 139 million. Meanwhile, the combined market value of the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom (UK) amounted to USD 43 million during the same period.

According to DelveInsight's projections, there were approximately 226,722 reported cases of GBS across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets), and these numbers are expected to notably increase by the conclusion of 2040.

In the Seven Major Markets (7MM), the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom (UK) together represented 20% of the overall reported cases of GBS.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 151,932 reported cases of GBS infection in the United States in 2022. These numbers are anticipated to increase over the projected period.

The analysis indicates that there were approximately 33,633 cases of type-specific incident invasive GBS infections and 118,299 cases of non-invasive GBS infections in the United States.

The market is eagerly anticipating the release of two potential products, GBS-NN/NN2 by MinervaX and Multivalent GBS 6 by Pfizer. These entities have the potential to significantly impact the reduction of newborn and maternal mortality rates among the affected population, addressing a crucial global public health concern.

Key Group B Streptococcus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Minervax ApS, Marquette University, Minervax ApS, NIAID, Pfizer, Minervax ApS, and others

Key Group B Streptococcus Therapies: GBS trivalent vaccine, GBS-NN/NN2, Florajen3, GBS-NN/NN2 Vaccine, GBS III-TT, GBS-NN/NN2, GBS 6, and others

The Group B Streptococcus epidemiology based on gender analyzed that non-invasive GBS infection has a higher incidence than invasive Group B Streptococcus

The Group B Streptococcus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Group B Streptococcus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Group B Streptococcus market dynamics.

Group B Streptococcus Overview

Group B Streptococcus (GBS), also known as Streptococcus agalactiae, is a type of bacteria commonly found in the gastrointestinal and genital tracts of healthy adults. While GBS typically does not cause illness in healthy individuals, it can lead to serious infections, particularly in newborns, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Group B Streptococcus Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2040. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Group B Streptococcus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Group B Streptococcus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Group B Streptococcus

Prevalent Cases of Group B Streptococcus by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Group B Streptococcus

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Group B Streptococcus

Group B Streptococcus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Group B Streptococcus market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Group B Streptococcus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Group B Streptococcus Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Group B Streptococcus Therapies and Key Companies

GBS trivalent vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

GBS-NN/NN2: Minervax ApS

Florajen3: Marquette University

GBS-NN/NN2 Vaccine: Minervax ApS

GBS III-TT: NIAID

GBS-NN/NN2: Minervax ApS

GBS 6: Pfizer

Scope of the Group B Streptococcus Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2040

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Group B Streptococcus Therapeutic Assessment: Group B Streptococcus current marketed and Group B Streptococcus emerging therapies

Group B Streptococcus Market Dynamics: Group B Streptococcus market drivers and Group B Streptococcus market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Group B Streptococcus Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Group B Streptococcus Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Group B Streptococcus Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Group B Streptococcus

3. SWOT analysis of Group B Streptococcus

4. Group B Streptococcus Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Group B Streptococcus Market Overview at a Glance

6. Group B Streptococcus Disease Background and Overview

7. Group B Streptococcus Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Group B Streptococcus

9. Group B Streptococcus Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Group B Streptococcus Unmet Needs

11. Group B Streptococcus Emerging Therapies

12. Group B Streptococcus Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Group B Streptococcus Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Group B Streptococcus Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Group B Streptococcus Market Drivers

16. Group B Streptococcus Market Barriers

17. Group B Streptococcus Appendix

18. Group B Streptococcus Report Methodology

