Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of June 10, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of June 10, 2024, include:
- H.R. 537, Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust Congressional Gold Medal Act
- H.R. 2964, WIPPES Act, as amended
- H.R. 6543, No Hidden FEES Act of 2023
- H.R. 7104, National SBDC Advisory Board Improvement Act
- H.R. 7984, Rural Small Business Resilience Act
- H.R. 7988, SPUR Act
- H.R. 7989, ThinkDIFFERENTLY About Disability Employment Act
- H.R. 8014, Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act
- H.Con.Res. 27, Condemning Russia's unjust and arbitrary detention of Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza who has stood up in defense of democracy, the rule of law, and free and fair elections in Russia., as amended
- H.Res. 965, Calling for the immediate release of Ryan Corbett, a United States citizen, who was wrongfully detained by the Taliban on August 10, 2022, and condemning the wrongful detention of Americans by the Taliban
- S. 138, Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act