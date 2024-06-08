The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County Celebrates National Donut Day with Veteran's Affairs Medical Center Visit
The Salvation Army, established in 1865, is an international movement and an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church.PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County celebrated National Donut Day in a heartwarming and meaningful way by bringing sweet treats and smiles to the veterans at the VA Hospital. This celebration honors the historic connection between The Salvation Army and this beloved holiday, which is celebrated annually on the first Friday of June. National Donut Day commemorates The Salvation Army's unique and enduring tradition of providing donuts to soldiers during World War I.
To mark this special day, our dedicated team visited the VA Hospital, generously donating donuts and spending quality time with veterans and staff. This gesture reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the community, particularly those who have bravely served our country.
"We're delighted to share this special day with our local veterans," said a representative from The Salvation Army of West Palm Beach. "National Donut Day is more than just enjoying a sweet treat; it’s about honoring our history and the spirit of service and camaraderie that The Salvation Army embodies. It’s a time to remember and celebrate the compassionate efforts of our predecessors who brought comfort and a taste of home to soldiers far from their loved ones."
The tradition of National Donut Day began in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army "Doughnut Lassies" who served donuts to soldiers on the front lines during World War I. These courageous female agents of The Salvation Army became known as "Doughnut Lassies" due to their unwavering dedication to making and delivering freshly made donuts to the boys on the front lines. The idea of making donuts stemmed from their desire to lift the spirits of the homesick American soldiers, providing them with a comforting reminder of home amidst the grim realities of war. This simple yet profound act of kindness brought immense joy and relief to the troops, and their efforts were deeply appreciated.
Today, The Salvation Army continues this cherished tradition by not only serving donuts but also engaging in various community support activities. Our visit to the VA Hospital is a testament to our unwavering mission to provide hope, assistance, and comfort to those in need.
