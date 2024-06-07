Sen. Yager, Rep. Keisling, & Secretary of State Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Huntsville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State. Sen. Ken Yager, State Rep. Kelly Keisling, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced a $1,229 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Huntsville Public Library. The funding will support internal internet connections to enhance services for the library’s patrons.

“Libraries move communities forward by providing valuable resources that help citizens learn and grow,” said Sen. Yager. “We are excited about Huntsville Library’s future, thanks to the enhanced internet services for library patrons provided through this grant.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Ensuring residents have access to the right technology will improve productivity and overall quality of life in our communities,” said Rep. Keisling. “The Huntsville Public Library is a valuable asset for Scott County, and this grant will allow it to continue meeting the needs of the public. I congratulate the library on receiving this grant, and I appreciate Secretary Hargett for his support.”

This grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Yager and Rep. Keisling for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances Huntsville Public Library’s efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

