Sen. Yager, Rep. Keisling, & Secretary of State Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Macon Co. Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Ken Yager, State Rep. Kelly Keisling, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $4,284 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Macon County Public Library. The funding will support digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots to enhance services for the library system’s patrons.

“Providing access to technology and training is a critical component of success in today’s society,” said Sen. Yager. “These grant funds will strengthen Macon County Public Library’s outreach so more of our citizens benefit.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“The Macon County Public Library is an incredible resource that provides our community with access to a variety of valuable services and materials,” said Rep. Keisling. “This grant will ensure the necessary technology and training are in place to best meet the needs of citizens. I commend the library staff for their outstanding work.”

This grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Yager and Rep. Keisling for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances Macon County Public Library’s efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,034 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

