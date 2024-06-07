Dickey’s Barbecue offering Sandwich Deal and FREE Delivery in Dallas/Fort Worth Stores

Texas-style barbecue brand is offering their DFW guests $4.99 for pulled pork sandwiches and FREE delivery

Dallas, TX, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is treating Dallas/Ft Worth barbecue lovers to a special pulled pork treat, as well as FREE delivery for a limited time.

The summer is heatin’ up, and so are the deals at Dickeys! Local Dallas/Fort Worth barbecue enthusiasts can now visit their favorite Dickey’s store and purchase the famous pulled pork sandwich for only $4.99. This smokin’ special is available all day, every day, and can be purchased in store, online, and on the Dickey’s App with no additional purchase necessary.

Additionally, the historic Dallas barbecue brand is offering their loyal guest FREE delivery, with a minimum purchase of $15, for a limited time. This deal is only available by ordering on the Dickey’s website or on the Dickey’s App.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue we know that hot, Texas summers can get expensive,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “That’s why we’re thrilled to offer our loyal, longtime, Dallas/Ft Worth guests this value friendly sandwich deal and Free Delivery for a limited time.”

*As a reminder, Kids Eat Free on Sundays with a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. Barbecue guests can dine in at their local Dickey’s store or enjoy their pit-smoked meal from the comfort of their own home by ordering online or in the Dickey’s App using code KEFOLO.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

