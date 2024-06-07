Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Charge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE)

NEW YORK, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (“Charge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRGE) (OTC: CRGEQ) between December 15, 2021 through February 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements regarding the nature of Charge’s relationship with KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (“KORR Acquisitions”), the degree of control that KORR Acquisitions exercised over Charge assets that were “critical” to Charge’s liquidity, and the nature of the investments that KORR Acquisitions held on Charge’s behalf, as well as materially false and misleading statements about Charge’s risk policies, procedures, and compliance oversight functions, exposing Charge and its investors to substantial losses.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Charge should contact the Firm prior to the July 29, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .