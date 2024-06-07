Motive.io and Innoactive Announce Seamless LMS Integration for Enhanced XR Training Experiences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive.io, a leading provider of XR training and development solutions, and Innoactive, a pioneer in XR cloud streaming, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking technical integration. Combining the power of Motive XMS and Innoactive’s XR CMS, users can now use any LMS to launch XR training content hosted and streamed by Innoactive. Streaming brings multiple benefits including being able to render complex data that is not possible on a standalone headset. It removes the need to deploy workstations with on demand GPUs in the cloud which can stream to any device meaning cross platform flexibility. The XR file and 3D models are stored securely on the cloud and not downloaded to each device.



Key Features of the Integration:

Seamless LMS Integration: Motive’s XMS Launch Server lets organizations launch training content from their corporate SCORM or xAPI-based LMS without a plugin. This is crucial for security-conscious organizations. The Innoactive integration announced today extends this functionality to content hosted by Innoactive.



Motive XMS Plugins: This integration was built with Motive’s XMS plugin system. This system allows developers to integrate Motive XMS with other products and technologies, providing the necessary tools to connect, manage, and deploy XR training content across platforms.



Innoactive XR Streaming Platform: Innoactive’s streaming platform offers simple access to all of your XR content without having to compromise on visual quality.



Benefits of the Integration:

Streamlined Training Deployment : Organizations can easily integrate XR training into their existing LMS infrastructure, reducing the time and resources needed for deployment.





: Organizations can easily integrate XR training into their existing LMS infrastructure, reducing the time and resources needed for deployment. Enhanced User Experience : Learners can access high-quality XR training content directly from their familiar LMS interface, leading to increased engagement and improved learning outcomes.





: Learners can access high-quality XR training content directly from their familiar LMS interface, leading to increased engagement and improved learning outcomes. Scalable Solutions : The integration supports scalable training programs, allowing businesses of all sizes to implement and expand their XR training initiatives efficiently.





: The integration supports scalable training programs, allowing businesses of all sizes to implement and expand their XR training initiatives efficiently. Business Control: The Innoactive Portal includes CMS features such as single sign on, version management, and user management.



“We are excited to partner with Innoactive to deliver this powerful integration,” said Ryan Chapman, CEO of Motive.io. “Our goal has always been to make XR training as accessible and impactful as possible. This integration with Innoactive is an important step towards a broader ecosystem of technologies that help our customers incorporate XR training into their learning programs.”

“Innoactive is dedicated to help enterprises scale VR to their global workforce, so everyone can access VR content with one click,” added Daniel Seidl, CEO of Innoactive. “By joining forces with Motive.io, we can provide an integrated solution that not only enhances the training experience but also simplifies the management and deployment of XR training content.”

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way businesses approach training, offering a more immersive, efficient, and scalable solution for workforce development. The integration is available immediately to all existing Motive.io and Innoactive users.

About Motive.io

Motive.io is a leader in XR training and development, providing powerful tools for creating, managing, and deploying immersive training programs. With a commitment to innovation and user experience, Motive.io helps organizations harness the full potential of XR technologies to enhance learning and development.

About Innoactive

Innoactive Portal is providing the leading Enterprise XR CMS with powerful deployment and streaming features, aimed at IT departments in large organizations. With the mission to make XR available to every employee, Innoactive aims to lower the entry hurdles to the technology, streamline the user journey and ensuring that the XR applications are adopted by the target audience successfully.

For more information, please contact: Daniel Seidl CEO Innoactive Daniel.seidl@innoactive.de