Weedies: New Jersey's Premier Cannabis Dispensary Directory & Home Delivery Service Set to Launch

NJ Cannabis Delivery Company

Experience the ease of home cannabis delivery with Weedies, an innovative NJ dispensary directory, and delivery service coming soon!

SCOTCH PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weedies is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking cannabis delivery platform, designed to revolutionize the way New Jersey residents access cannabis products. With their app-based service, residents across the entire state can place orders for pick-up, or enjoy convenient, safe, and discreet home delivery of cannabis from their local dispensaries.

Weedies is a New Jersey local, family-run, certified small business, and proudly veteran-owned. Weedies is co-owned and managed by a husband-and-wife team, New Jersey residents, Nicholas & Noelle Gianni.

Partner with Weedies: Listings for NJ Dispensaries

Weedies invites all New Jersey cannabis dispensaries to join their platform and take advantage of the listing service. By partnering with Weedies, dispensaries can showcase their complete range of products, boost brand awareness, and attract new customers through the Weedies website and app. The Weedies platform not only enhances visibility but also will ensure efficient delivery to consumers.

Key Features of this NJ Cannabis Delivery Platform:

-User-Friendly App: Customers can browse products privately by location or search for a specific product or strain.

-Pick-Up Ordering: Customers can place orders through Weedies to pick-up themselves

-Safe & Legal: Weedies is in the process of obtaining a class 6 delivery license and will manage all logistics to ensure timely and secure delivery.

-Cost-Effective Solution: Dispensaries save on the costs and complexities of managing their own delivery fleet.

-Wide Coverage: Services cover the entire state of New Jersey.

Consumer Benefits:

New Jersey residents can look forward to a seamless cannabis purchasing experience with Weedies. Some of the advantages include:

-Legal Online Purchases: Buy up to 1 ounce of marijuana legally through the Weedies app.

-Convenience: Shop from home with estimated delivery times.

-Extensive Database: Access a wide range of dispensaries and products, with options to compare prices, view promotions, and more.

-Safety and Security: Drivers undergo thorough background checks and packaging is tamper-proof and child-resistant, ensuring safe delivery.

-Same-Day Delivery: Fast, efficient, and sanitized delivery to your doorstep.

Cannabis Courier Opportunities in NJ

Weedies is also looking for enthusiastic individuals to join their team as Delivery Drivers. If you are 21 or older and seeking a flexible job with competitive pay, consider becoming a delivery service driver. Benefits include:

-Competitive Pay Plus Tips

-Flexible Hours

-Quick & Convenient Payment

-Easy Online System

About Weedies

Weedies is a 100% Jersey-owned and operated business, dedicated to making cannabis delivery in New Jersey as seamless and efficient as possible. By connecting local dispensaries with adult customers through their user-friendly app, high-quality cannabis products are accessible to everyone in the state. The company is committed to safety, security, and customer satisfaction, which sets them apart as the premier choice for cannabis delivery.

For more information, to list your dispensary, or to apply as a driver, please visit www.weediesnj.com or email info@weediesnj.com