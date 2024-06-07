Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,950 in the last 365 days.

Top MN Dairy Farms Recognized for Superior Cow Care

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen today released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk quality – a lower SCC count is better for cheese production and a longer shelf life for bottled milk.

In honor of National Dairy Month, 90 Minnesota dairy farms are being recognized for their superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000.

“We applaud these farmers’ efforts to maintain high milk quality standards, especially in the face of new and ongoing challenges,” Petersen said. “Their success is a testament to these farms’ resilience, and a major accomplishment.”

Although somatic cells occur naturally and are not a food safety concern, dairy farmers monitor them because they can be used as a measure of the health of their cows. Processors also pay a premium for milk with low counts. A farmer whose herd has a very low count can receive a higher price per hundredweight compared to a farmer whose herd average is high.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota dairy experts have worked with the state’s dairy farmers for 20 years to lower somatic cell counts. When the initiative began in 2003, the herds honored that year included those with SCC averages as high as 144,000, compared to the current goal of obtaining a SCC under 100,000.

Visit our website to see the SCC list of Minnesota dairy farms. Producers on the list were nominated by their dairy plants.

###

Media Contact
Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6629
Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

You just read:

Top MN Dairy Farms Recognized for Superior Cow Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more