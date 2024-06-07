Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on Connecticut Insurance Rate Hike Requests

Attorney General William Tong

06/07/2024

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding insurance rate hike requests announced today by the Connecticut Insurance Department from seven health insurers for plans available on the individual and small group market, both on and off the state-sponsored exchange.

Collectively, the plans cover nearly 200,000 lives in Connecticut. The proposed average individual rate hike request is 8.3 percent, compared to 12.4 percent last year. The proposed average small group rate hike request is 11.9 percent, compared to 14.8 percent last year.

“I will be closely scrutinizing each of these requests and expect to play a very active role in every step of this process. Connecticut families and small businesses cannot continue to absorb these increases year after year. The burden of proof will fall on the insurers to justify every penny here. I am going to—once again—demand that they publicly account for all steps they have taken to negotiate and ensure fair prices for the care they cover. Insurers can and must take responsibility for curbing these out-of-control costs. Decisions here will have an enormous impact on the cost of healthcare for every one of us,” said Attorney General Tong.

