Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (“Scotts” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SMG). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) Scotts had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand; and (ii) Scotts executives engaged in a scheme to saturate the Company’s sales channel with more product than retailers could sell through to end users, a practice that required Scotts sales personnel to pressure retailers to purchase more inventory than they wanted or needed.



If you bought Scotts shares between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/scotts-miracle-gro/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 5, 2024.

