Presenting economic diplomacy to members of the Centre of Excellence for Modern Control Technologies

SLOVENIA, June 5 - At the SCCT’24 event, Slobodan Šešum, Director-General for Economic and Public Diplomacy, presented the levers of economic diplomacy to help businesses enter or operate in foreign markets to the members of the Centre of Excellence for Modern Control Technologies, representatives of the SRIP ToP and members of other SRIPs participating in the Centre of Excellence.
