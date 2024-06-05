Submit Release
News Search

There were 237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,965 in the last 365 days.

Presenting economic diplomacy to members of the Centre of Excellence for Modern Control Technologies

SLOVENIA, June 5 - At the SCCT’24 event, Slobodan Šešum, Director-General for Economic and Public Diplomacy, presented the levers of economic diplomacy to help businesses enter or operate in foreign markets to the members of the Centre of Excellence for Modern Control Technologies, representatives of the SRIP ToP and members of other SRIPs participating in the Centre of Excellence.

You just read:

Presenting economic diplomacy to members of the Centre of Excellence for Modern Control Technologies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more