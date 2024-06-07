Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 6717-R2, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6717-R2, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Operation of an existing indoor firing range at 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue air quality permit No. 6717-R2 to the Department of Homeland Security to renew approval to operate an indoor firing range at 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Anthony Jernigan, Environmental Protection Specialist, at 202-744-6464. The applicant’s mailing address is 245 Murry Lane SW, Bldg. T-5, Washington, DC 20223.

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and “Operational Limitations” of this permit.

The emission of fugitive dust from the indoor firing range facility is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2]

c. The discharge of particulate matter into the atmosphere from any process shall not exceed three hundreds (0.03) grains per dry standard cubic foot of the exhaust. [20 DCMR 603.1]

d. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the firing range. [20 DCMR 102.1, 20 DCMR 201, and 20 DCMR 606.1]

e. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of standards set forth in this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the Permittee shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the Permittee could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered prior to any final action on the permit application.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours - Chief, Permitting Branch

Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 8, 2024, will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.