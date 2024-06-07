The Global Energy Show Canada returns to Calgary, June 11-13, with a focus on Energy Powering Opportunity

North America’s only integrated energy event brings together industry leaders from around the world to address pressing issues facing the global energy sector

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Show Canada (GESC), presented by dmg events, is set to welcome more than 30,000 attendees next week as international delegates, speakers and exhibitors descend on Calgary, June 11 to 13, 2024. Taking place at the newly expanded BMO Centre in Stampede Park, the event enables energy professionals to engage in debate, discussion and collaboration about the most important issues in the global energy sector today and looking forward to the year ahead. Meeting increasing global energy demand, providing clean, affordable and accessible energy, investments in new projects and technologies, changing global energy policy, energy security, game changing technology and innovation are key topics for this year’s convention. The Exhibition will host 500 exhibitors featuring live equipment, technology and services across five exhibition halls, multiple specialized topic zones, nine international country pavilions, special presentation theatres, plus the ISA Calgary Show co-located alongside the expo for 2024.



“We are thrilled to be hosting the Global Energy Show in Calgary for the 2024 edition, bringing together industry leaders from around the world to address complex issues currently facing the global energy value chain,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President North America, dmg events. “This year’s theme of Energy Powering Opportunity is driving our mission to expand a number of new and exciting topics on the exhibition floor and in our conference sessions. We’re looking forward to hearing from leaders in everything from oil and gas and LNG to hydrogen and CCUS, wind, solar, petrochemicals and much more.”

The event’s Strategic Conference will provide insight into global geopolitics and energy policy outlook, Canadian innovation and technology investment opportunities, challenges of decarbonizing while protecting the economy and jobs, scaling energy exports, energy investment outlook and new project announcements. The Technical Conference will dive deep into the complex technical issues that face the energy industry today with critical, industry-leading knowledge from top executives and industry influencers.

“No single source of energy can meet increasing global energy demand, and the Global Energy Show Canada is where Canadians can meet the world over three-days, all under one roof, and demonstrate their vision and leadership to meet global challenges with real-world solutions,” added Samain.

This year’s event will feature four theatres hosted on the exhibition floor, including the Plug and Play Innovation Zone, showcasing the leading innovators essential in our quest for a cleaner tomorrow; the Future Forward – Next Gen Zone, known as the place to be for young professionals to learn more about the opportunities that exist and align with their outlook on sustainability in the energy industry; the Emissions Reduction Zone, showcasing solution providers that monitor, measure and reduce methane emissions; and the Equity Zone, highlighting the successes, challenges and opportunities that exist for diversity and inclusion as the energy industry strives to create a more diverse and fair talent base.

The programme for this year also continues to evolve, with the addition of notable Ministry representatives, including:

Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta

Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

Honourable Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations, Government of Alberta

Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Government of Alberta

Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education, Government of Alberta

Honourable Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Government of Alberta

Honourable Jim Reiter, Minister of Energy and Resources, Government of Saskatchewan

Rt. Hon Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Federal Republic of Nigeria

Additionally, the Young Women in Energy (YWE) Women in Operations Panel and Dinner, and CCA Breakfast of the Americas are taking place on Tuesday, June 11 while the YWE Talent4Energy Retaining Emerging Leaders Breakfast is taking place on Wednesday, June 12. The Global Energy Show Canada Awards Gala will take place Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Exhibition hours are Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

