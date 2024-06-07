CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal Calls for C-Suite Mindset Shift to Embrace Cloud-Native Security with Forbes
The evolution of cyber threats means we can no longer rely on outdated security models. Embracing cybersecurity is not just a necessity; it's a strategic imperative that can propel businesses forward.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where cyber threats are ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated, CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal has issued a compelling call to action for C-suite executives to fundamentally rethink their approach to cybersecurity. In a recently published article, Anshu emphasized the urgent need for a shift in mindset to effectively implement cloud-native security practices that are vital for safeguarding modern enterprises.
— Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI
Anshu's insights come in response to alarming data from 2023, which saw 3,205 data compromises in the United States alone, affecting over 353 million individuals. These statistics highlight the inadequacies of traditional perimeter-based security models in combating today's cyber threats. As Anshu points out, these outdated methods leave businesses vulnerable, underscoring the necessity for a comprehensive transformation in how security is perceived and integrated within cloud infrastructures.
Cloud-native security, as defined by Anshu, is an approach that embeds security practices and controls directly into the cloud infrastructure and application development lifecycle. This method ensures protection is inherent to the deployment of cloud-based applications and services, offering consistent, context-aware security across even the most complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Anshu outlines several core principles of cloud-native security that differ significantly from traditional methods. These principles include shared responsibility, which involves a collaborative effort between the organization and its cloud provider. Another key principle is shift-left security, which integrates security throughout the development lifecycle. Additionally, automation and continuous monitoring play a crucial role by utilizing automated tools and processes to keep pace with dynamic cloud environments.
For effective implementation, Anshu stresses the importance of a mindset shift within the C-suite. Traditional views of security as a cost center must evolve to recognize security as a strategic imperative. This includes embedding security considerations throughout the software development lifecycle, promoting a culture of security awareness, and championing DevSecOps practices to foster collaboration between security and development teams.
To build a robust cloud-native security strategy, Anshu recommends organizations take a proactive approach by mapping their cloud footprint, clarifying security policies, investing in cloud-native security tools, prioritizing automation, and forging strategic partnerships with vendors that understand their cloud use cases.
As Anshu asserts, security can no longer be an afterthought or a mere add-on. It must be prioritized as a core business imperative and seen as a critical competitive advantage. By aligning from the top and becoming visible security champions, C-suite leaders can set their organizations up for secure innovation in the cloud era.
The stakes are high, and the clock is ticking. CloudDefense.AI urges business leaders to make the necessary mindset shift now, ensuring their organizations are well-prepared to navigate the complex landscape of modern cybersecurity threats.
Read the full article here.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube