Submit Release
News Search

There were 270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,976 in the last 365 days.

SitePro™ Rentals Opens Location in Aubey, TX - Continues Focus in North Texas

Dallas, TX, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro™ Rentals announced the opening of a new branch in Aubrey, Texas (near Denton, TX).  The 9,700 square foot, five-acre facility will serve customers in the greater North Texas market.  The new location will be managed by Kevin Corley, a nearly 25-year veteran of the equipment rental industry. 
“The Aubrey branch will help us connect our equipment rental locations in North Texas and even further establish our presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve contractors and construction professionals in DFW,” said John Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer of SitePro.
Located at 7557 S Highway 377 near Aubrey, this site will be the 18th location opened by SitePro Rentals since its founding in 2021.  “We’re very excited to open in this fast-growing part of the greater DFW market,” said Tim Rule, SitePro Rentals President.  In addition to a full line of construction equipment, our Aubrey branch will serve as a hub for our trench shoring business in the DFW market.  SitePro continues to expand rapidly, with new locations planned for Sherman, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.”
Those interested in learning more about SitePro’s locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW. 

About SitePro Rentals
SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

Attachment 


Doug Miller, Sr. Director - Marketing
SitePro Rentals
12146492102
doug.miller@siteprorentals.com

You just read:

SitePro™ Rentals Opens Location in Aubey, TX - Continues Focus in North Texas

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more