Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Parsabiv, etelcalcetide, Date of authorisation: 11/11/2016, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Parsabiv has been investigated in three main studies involving 1,706 patients on haemodialysis who had long-term kidney disease and secondary hyperparathyroidism. The first two studies compared Parsabiv with placebo (a dummy treatment), and the third study compared it with cinacalcet, another calcimimetic medicine. In all three studies, Parsabiv was given for 26 weeks. The main measure of effectiveness was a reduction in parathyroid hormone by more than 30% after at least 20 weeks of treatment.

In the first two studies, Parsabiv was effective in 75% (380 out of 509) of patients compared with 9% (46 out of 514) of patients given placebo. In the third study, Parsabiv was found to be at least as effective as cinacalcet: in 68% (232 out of 340) patients given Parsabiv compared with 58% (198 out of 343) patients given cinacalcet.