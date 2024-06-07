Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Vaxchora, Cholera vaccine, live attenuated, oral (strain CVD 103-HgR), decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Vaccines, PIP number:…
P/0189/2023 : EMA decision of 15 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for cholera vaccine, live attenuated, oral (strain CVD 103-HgR) (Vaxchora), (EMEA-001490-PIP01-13-M04)
AdoptedReference Number: EMA/201813/2023