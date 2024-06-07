Submit Release
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Tremfya, Guselkumab, decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Gastroentology-Hepatology, PIP number: P/0190/2023

P/0190/2023 : EMA decision of 15 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for guselkumab (Tremfya), (EMEA-001523-PIP04-19-M02)

AdoptedReference Number: EMA/201814/2023

