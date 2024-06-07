Submit Release
Orphan designation: Sorafenib tosilate Treatment of follicular thyroid cancer, 13/11/2013 Expired

At the time of designation, follicular thyroid cancer affected between 0.2 and 0.9 in 10,000 people in the European Union (EU). This was equivalent to a total of between 10,000 and 46,000 people*, and is below the ceiling for orphan designation, which is 5 people in 10,000. This is based on the information provided by the sponsor and the knowledge of the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

*Disclaimer: For the purpose of the designation, the number of patients affected by the condition is estimated and assessed on the basis of data from the European Union (EU 28), Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This represents a population of 512,200,000 (Eurostat 2013).

