HotelPlanner Sponsors Tennis Phenom Jasmine Paolini

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine is proud to announce its sponsorship of Jasmine Paolini, a professional Italian tennis player who is taking the world by storm at this week’s French Open.



HotelPlanner Hosts $2000 Giveaway to Lucky Fan

On Thursday, Jasmine defeated Mirra Andreeva to reach her first Grand Slam final at the French Open at Roland Garros, becoming the first Italian woman to reach a Grand Slam final since 2015 and the first to do it in Paris since 2012.

As Jasmine enters her first ever Grand Slam final at the French Open this Saturday against Iga Swiatek, HotelPlanner is giving away $2000 to the lucky fan who predicts: a) who wins b) score of each set c) time of entry submission if there is a tie. Enter now! Don’t forget to tag @hotelplanner in your responses. Submissions will be accepted until the start of Saturday’s finals match. Good luck!

Born in 1996, Jasmine Paolini, a powerful right-hander, has climbed the rankings to become the current Italian No. 1 (as of May 2024). Her aggressive baseline game, honed on hard courts, has secured her two WTA singles titles, including a prestigious WTA 1000 victory at the Dubai Duty-Free Championships. Paolini's relentless work ethic and recent upset win over a Top 5 player mark her as a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.

Learn More About Jasmine Here.

"Here at HotelPlanner, we're thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Jasmine Paolini! Her dedication, perseverance, and powerful baseline game perfectly match our company's commitment to precision excellence," says HotelPlanner CEO and co-founder Tim Hentschel. "As Jasmine continues to climb the rankings and take the tennis world by storm, we're honored to be a part of her journey."

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media.

Learn more at www.hotelplanner.com.

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay

VP, Communications

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com