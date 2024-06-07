Submit Release
ASEAN (Malaysia)-China Conference on Emerging Industries is Held in Kuala Lumpur

On June 5, ASEAN (Malaysia)-China Conference on Emerging Industries has been held in Kuala Lumpur. H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, ASEAN-China Centre Secretary General Shi Zhongjun, and Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Malaysia Deputy Secretary General Datuk Hanafi Sakri attended and delivered remarks.

