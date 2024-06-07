Environmental Monitoring Market is Expected to Reach $18.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Monitoring market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $14.7 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $18.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of the market is largely driven by the increasing need for efficient natural resource management and increasing public awareness about the health implications of environmental pollution. Furthermore, increasing government emphasis on compliance to pollution monitoring standards is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216846315

Environmental Monitoring Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $14.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $18.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Sampling Method, Component, Application, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Supportive rules and regulations by government to reduce environmental pollution Key Market Driver Need for efficient natural resource management

Based on the product, environmental monitoring is segmented into monitors and software. During the forecast period, monitors is expected to dominate the environmental monitoring market. The growth of the monitors segment will be driven by rise in adoption of pollution monitoring strategies by industry users.

Based on component, environmental monitoring is segmented into particulate detection, chemical detection, biological detection, temperature sensing, moisture detection, and noise measurement. During the forecast period, particulate detection is expected to dominate the environmental monitoring market. Particulate diagnostics enables accurate detection of levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air which is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, air pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring. Throughout the forecast period, the air pollution monitoring segment is projected to claim the leading position in the market. The primary growth drivers include the increasing adoption of sensor-based air quality monitoring systems and the escalating levels of air pollution in key markets such as the US, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East.

Based on end user, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into commercial users, residential users, government agencies & smart city authorities, industrial users, enterprises, healthcare & pharmaceutical industries, and other end users. During the forecast period, the industrial sector is poised to command the most substantial market share in the environmental monitoring market. This dominance is fueled by the expanding presence of power plants and refineries, as well as rapid urbanization in emerging nations.

The environmental monitoring market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to present noteworthy growth prospects for environmental monitoring. This expansion is credited to the substantial presence of a large target patient population, rapid and large-scale industrialization, and annual rise in global air and water pollution levels in several Asia Pacific countries.

Buy an Environmental Monitoring Industry Report (317 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=216846315

Prominent Players of Environmental Monitoring Market:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Danaher (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

PerkinElmer (US)

3M (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

bioMérieux S.A. (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Forbes Marshall (India)

and Among others

This report has segmented the global environmental monitoring market based on technology, product, method, pathogen type, test type, end user and region.

Global environmental monitoring market, by Product

Monitors Indoor Monitors Outdoor Monitors Portable Monitors

Software

Global Digital Environmental Monitoring Market, by Sampling Method

Continuous Monitoring

Active Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Global Digital Environmental Monitoring Market, by Component

Particulate Detection PM2.5 Detection PM10 Detection Other Particulate Detection

Chemical Detection Gas Detection Volatile organic Compound Detection Pesticide Detection Other Chemicals

Biological Detection

Temperature Sensing

Moisture Detection

Noise Measurement

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, by Application

Air Pollution Monitoring

Water Pollution Monitoring Wastewater Monitoring Surface & Groundwater Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, by End User

Government Agencies & Smart City Authorities

Enterprise

Commercial users

Residential users

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Industrial users (should include petrochemical and power generation cos)

Others

Geography Analysis - Value

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216846315

Key Market Stakeholders of the Environmental Monitoring:

Environmental monitoring and related devices manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of environmental monitoring devices and other associated components

Public health officials and healthcare providers

Municipal engineers, farmers, and industrialists

Government bodies and regulatory authorities

Business research and consulting service providers

Venture capitalists

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the environmental monitoring market on the basis of on product, sampling method, application, component, end user and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global environmental monitoring market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global environmental monitoring market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global environmental monitoring market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of MEA).

To profile the key players in the global environmental monitoring market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global environmental monitoring market, such as agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=216846315

Related Reports:

Radiation Dose Management Market

Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Particle Counters Market

Healthcare IT Market

Particle Size Analysis Market

Get access to the latest updates on Environmental Monitoring Companies and Environmental Monitoring Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com