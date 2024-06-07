The excellence of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO lands at major trade fairs in the US
EINPresswire.com/ -- First, the International Dairy Deli Bakery in Houston, followed by the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas: this is how the Carpegna Consortium's trade mission to discover the authentic taste of European charcuterie with the quality mark begins.
It starts in Houston, then moves on to Las Vegas later in the year: these are the stages of the overseas mission organised by the Prosciutto di Carpegna Consortium to increase the level of awareness of its product, recognised as one of the European gastronomic excellences that boasts the quality mark.
The USA is one of the non-European reference markets for Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, which, with the contribution of the project "THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO", planned by the Consorzio di Tutela and co-financed by the European Commission, aims to increase the volume and value of its exports, bringing trade operators and consumers closer to discovering the taste, authenticity and tradition of which it is the guardian.
The promotional journey makes its first stop at the International Dairy Deli Bakery in Houston, one of the largest trade fairs dedicated to the dairy, delicatessen, bakery and catering sectors. From 9 to 11 June, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will be on show to a sector audience represented by retailers and distributors, recounting the peculiarities that make it a premium product in the delicatessen sector. For the Consorzio di Tutela, this event is an opportunity to tighten and strengthen commercial relations, but also to have people try, through tasting moments, the sweetness combined with aromatic notes of its cured ham.
The next appointment is in Las Vegas, from 19 to 21 January 2025. In the American city of Nevada, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will participate in the Winter Fancy Food Show, a three-day tasting and networking event to attract the interest of trade press and market operators. It will be a further promotional opportunity to explore the softness and aromatic fragrance of the ham through tasting opportunities by expert charcutiers who will demonstrate, live, the art of slicing, offering the public the chance to savour the freshness of a slice of freshly-cut ham.
Many more initiatives are planned during the year as part of the project “THE EU GEM HAM: CARPEGNA PROSCIUTTO PDO.” More information can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu which can also be followed on the Instagram account @consorzio_carpegna.
