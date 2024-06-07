66th GBM in Malaysia Sets Strategic Path for Sustainable Productivity and Regional Growth

The inaugural session of the GBM included embassy representatives from four member economies and the Board of Directors of the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) in attendance. APO Director for Malaysia and Chairman of the MPC Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari opened the session. In his welcome remarks, he noted that, “As we forge ahead, our resolve remains steadfast to elevate Malaysia's productivity and competitiveness and contribute to regional growth. Together, we can ensure that our region continues to thrive for the prosperity of this generation and the ones to come.”

APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata recounted a demanding yet fulfilling year, as the Secretariat embarked on pivotal initiatives aimed at increasing organizational accountability, transparency, effectiveness, and impact, while implementing a heavy lineup of program activities. He expressed appreciation for APO members’ support, stating that, “These initiatives are set to lay a robust foundation for the APO’s future in a rapidly shifting global productivity landscape by refining our strategic focus and enhancing operational effectiveness and efficiency.”

Deliberations at the GBM included the APO Vision 2025: Pause-and-Reflect activity, which aimed to integrate a monitoring and evaluation framework to align project planning more closely with member needs. Another key milestone was the transformation of the Green Productivity (GP) concept, developed by the APO in 1994. The newly endorsed GP 2.0 approaches and roadmap address current environmental and productivity challenges, marking a critical step forward in sustainable socioeconomic development.

The session also featured the APO Awards 2024 Conferral Ceremony, honoring distinguished individuals like Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and Datuk Wira Haji Ameer Ali Mydin, Managing Director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad, Malaysia, for their transformative contributions to productivity. Additionally, the accreditation of new certification bodies (CBs) under the Green Productivity Specialist scheme was announced: the Singapore National Productivity Organization Certification Body (SG NPO-CB); and Thailand’s FTPI Center of Professional Certification (FTPI-PC). Those APO-accredited CBs are part of efforts to enhance member capabilities to certify productivity specialists to propel the productivity agenda nationally and regionally.

APO Chair for 2024–25 and Director for Fiji Jose Maritino Nemani concluded the GBM by emphasizing the importance of recent efforts, stating, “We have made significant strides in enhancing our organization's efficiency, accountability, and impact. These efforts are critical as we continue to evolve and strengthen our long-standing programs and international engagements.” The outcomes of the 66th GBM underscored the APO’s commitment to fostering sustainable change and prosperity through enhanced productivity across the Asia-Pacific.

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory. Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies: Bangladesh; Cambodia; the ROC; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; I.R. Iran; Japan; the ROK; Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye; and Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.

