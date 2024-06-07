GameOn Live Fantasy Set to Launch for the UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024), Powered by the $GAME Token

GAME is a fantasy sports platform designed to drive fan engagement and revenue growth for game developers and sports leagues worldwide in sports-specific games such as fantasy games, predictor games, card battle games, and sports betting games

GameOn Live Fantasy launches in time for the UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2024) on June 14

A massive prize pool worth over $200,000 will be up for grabs, including $GAME tokens, VIP experiences, signed merchandise, and game tickets.

Victory Square Portfolio Company GameOn recently announced that it received a grant of 59,000,000 $GAME tokens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investor access to a portfolio of 25+ innovative companies from around the world in a single stock, is pleased to share that its portfolio company - GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a mobile-first, next-gen fantasy sports gaming company, is thrilled to announce the launch of GameOn Live Fantasy in time for the UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2024) on June 14. This marks a significant milestone in bringing fans closer to their favorite athletes, teams, and leagues through immersive fantasy sports experiences.

GameOn Live Fantasy is powered by the $GAME token, which recently launched on KuCoin, Gate, and MEXC. Holders of $GAME will be treated to an elevated fantasy sports experience.

GameOn Live Fantasy will initially launch in beta format. The beta period will be used to gather community feedback and refine the product before the full launch. A massive prize pool worth over $200,000 will be up for grabs, including $GAME tokens, VIP experiences, signed merchandise, and game tickets.

Hold $GAME and receive a reward multiplier based on your $GAME ownership tier. The more $GAME you hold, the greater your rewards.

Hold $GAME and enter monthly raffles on GameOn's X and Discord , worth tens of thousands of dollars. Monthly raffle prizes include $GAME tokens and exclusive rewards from GameOn's league partners, LALIGA, PFL, and Karate Combat.

Post-beta, GameOn Live Fantasy is scheduled to fully launch for the upcoming LALIGA season in August. This will include player avatar packs that are scheduled for July, allowing fans to own, trade, and play with digital representations of their favorite athletes. Player avatars not only enhance the gaming experience but also boost points during matches, with higher rarities providing better rewards. Fans will also use $GAME to buy player avatar packs, power up their players, redeem exclusive rewards, and vote on new products and features.

Recent LALIGA highlights include Real Madrid's Champions League triumph and the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappé , both of which set a vibrant backdrop for the release of GameOn Live Fantasy. The app will be available on the App Store and Google Play next week. Join the waitlist by visiting GameOn's website .

"GameOn Live Fantasy will change the way we play, headlined by true asset ownership, unified rewards, and interoperability between leagues," said Matt Bailey, CEO at GameOn. "Powered by $GAME, GameOn is built on web3 in a context fans are familiar with. We're leveling up fantasy sports while onboarding the masses to blockchain."

About GameOn

Founded in 2018, GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) is a mobile-first, next-gen fantasy sports gaming company, integrating web3 technology to enhance player engagement and asset ownership. Through partnerships with premier sports leagues such as LALIGA, PFL, and Karate Combat, and leveraging blockchain solutions from Arbitrum, GameOn is delivering a rich, interactive fantasy sports gaming experience. The $GAME token, crafted in partnership with Sportsology, allows fans globally to compete, engage, and win rewards based on actual sports results. GameOn is setting new standards in the evolution of fantasy gaming, offering unprecedented ways for fans to connect with the sports they love.

Victory Square Q&A Investor Webinar

On behalf of the VST Team we invite you to join our Q&A Investor Webinar with CoPilot AI CEO Jesse Chen.

Please see details for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, June 13th, 2024

Time: 1:15 pm PDT – 2:00 pm PDT (4:15 pm EDT – 5:00 pm EDT)

Location: via zoom

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A8iEs1qPRauH18LMF3vg6w

