Melitron EV Charging Kiosks and Digital Signage Solutions Now Available with LG EV Charging Technology

LG and Melitron Showcasing Melitron EV Charging Kiosk Solutions

Powered by LG at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melitron Corporation, a leading manufacturer of durable digital signage and self-service kiosk enclosure systems featuring digital displays and EV chargers from major brands, announced today new integrated EV solutions with global innovator LG Electronics. The companies are showcasing Melitron EV charging kiosk solutions powered by LG next week at InfoComm 2024, the largest pro audiovisual trade show in North America. The show takes place June 8 to 14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We are pleased to be one of the first manufacturers to integrate LG’s advanced EV charging and display technology with our popular enclosure solutions,” said Mike Turner, Melitron President and CEO. “LG EV chargers meet the high standards for reliability and uncompromising quality that our customers expect from Melitron, and we are thrilled to extend our product line to include this premium technology.”

“Melitron’s world-class enclosures, married with LG technology, will bring customers and end-users the latest innovation in EV charging and display technology solutions,” said Michael Kosla, Senior Vice President, LG Business Solutions USA. “This extended collaboration with Melitron brings a turnkey solution for customers looking to expand their EV charging capabilities while offering additional branding and revenue stream opportunities.”

On display at InfoComm in the LG Business Solutions booth (W2125) are Melitron EV charger enclosures housing LG’s 11 kW Level 2 EV charger technology and featuring LG 55-inch and 22-inch Full HD displays. These integrated digital signage / EV charger solutions offer turnkey Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising capabilities, providing additional revenue opportunities for restaurants, hotels, transit hubs, sports & entertainment venues, shopping centers, commercial properties and municipalities.

“Over the last two years, Melitron and LG Business Solutions have deepened our alliance and expanded our technology solutions offerings, which began initially with LG indoor and outdoor commercial displays in Canada and the U.S.,” said Andrew Chlebus, Vice President, LG Business Solutions Canada. “Now, offering LG EV technology as part of Melitron’s innovative custom offerings builds on that relationship and exemplifies their customer-centric approach to the market.”

All Melitron EV charger enclosures are sleek and durable, manufactured with welded construction and designed to stand up in all weather conditions. The metal exterior is dent- and scratch-resistant and fully customizable in color and graphics. A patent-pending retractable cord management system is designed for ease of use and keeps cables tidy and in place.

Melitron also offers optional interactive capabilities including touchscreen, speaker, microphone and camera for more engaging digital experiences.

Learn more about Melitron EV charger enclosure solutions at https://www.melitron.com/ev-chargers/.

For more information about InfoComm and to register, visit https://www.infocommshow.org/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4f12b74-ce6d-43db-a52d-d689d270756e

Contact: Melitron pr@melitron.com