Media Advisory: MADD Canada Honours Victims at Saskatchewan Provincial Monument Service

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families of victims killed in impaired driving related crashes will be joined by the Honourable Don Morgan and representatives from police and fire services for a special ceremony of remembrance at MADD Canada’s Saskatchewan Memorial Monument this Saturday.



The Monument, located on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall, is etched with the names of 68 people, including one new name being added this year.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony of remembrance and the unveiling of new names on the monument.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Location: HMCS Unicorn, 405 24 Street E, Saskatoon for remarks and Candlelight Vigil, followed by a dedication ceremony at the Monument on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall. Speakers: The Honourable Don Morgan, Government of Saskatchewan City of Saskatoon Deputy Mayor David Kirton Saskatoon Police Inspector Nolan Berg Saskatchewan RCMP F Division Superintendent Grant St. Germaine Saskatoon Fire Chief Doug Wegren MADD Saskatoon Chapter President Bonny Stevenson

“Our Monument ceremony and candlelight vigil honour the memories of those killed in impaired driving related crashes and acknowledge the loss and grief suffered by their families,” said MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips. “This is one of the most important ways MADD Canada supports victims’ families and one of the most powerful ways we can convey the impact of impaired driving to the public.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. We look forward to unveiling a Monument in Prince Edward Island this fall and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.