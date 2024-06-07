Flash News: OKX to List Aethir's Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 7, 2024.



OKX to List Aethir's Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it will list Aethir's ATH token on its spot market, enabling eligible customers to trade ATH against USDT from June 12 at 10:00 AM (UTC). Deposits for the token were enabled today at 11:00 AM (UTC).

Aethir builds distributed GPU-based compute infrastructure for dynamic, enterprise use cases. It aims to make it easier for GPU infrastructure providers to scale, and simpler for buyers to access GPU worldwide.



