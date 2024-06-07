Ragnarok: Novice Hearts Ranks at the Top on Official Launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

Seoul, South Korea, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced the launch of Ragnarok: Novice Hearts (Tentative English Title, "Novice Hearts") in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM in local time. It has ranked first in Taiwan and Macau and second in Hong Kong in the Top Grossing and Free Game Downloads on the Apple App Store. On Google Play, it has ranked first in Free Game Downloads in all three regions.

Novice Hearts is a retro-concept MMORPG that recreates the core elements of the original Ragnarok Online, including graphics, costumes, and UI, on mobile devices. It includes new features such as a real-time marketplace, MVP Boss Garden, and large-scale PVP as well as guild systems, key field, BGM, and other content based on the original game to enhance player satisfaction.

The game is published by GRAVITY Game Vision Ltd ("GGV"), Gravity's subsidiary in Hong Kong, and is available for download and play on Google Play, Apple App Store, and Google Play Games.

GGV stated, "We are grateful for the support in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. We have prepared various events to celebrate the launch, so please enjoy the benefits and continue to support Novice Hearts."

[Ragnarok: Novice Hearts (Tentative English Title) official website_Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau] https://roba.gnjoy.hk/

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

