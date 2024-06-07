Two years of the OSCE and IOM simulation exercise equipped hundreds of Ukrainian practitioners to fight human trafficking

On 27 - 30 May 2024, the final simulation-based exercise on combating human trafficking took place in the Lviv region, concluding the comprehensive 2-year training initiative by the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine and IOM Representation in Ukraine.

Over the past two years, 240 law enforcers, prosecutors, labour inspectors, social workers and NGO representatives from all regions of Ukraine and Kyiv have participated in the series of eight simulation exercises. The exercises were aimed at enhancing co-operation and collaboration among national stakeholders in the field of combating human trafficking, following a victim-centred and human rights-based approach while investigating such crimes and providing necessary assistance to the survivors.

The methodology, developed by the office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, relied on realistic scenarios involving cases of labour and sexual exploitation. Participants improved their abilities to investigate human trafficking crimes, accurately identify victims, and provide appropriate support while ensuring their rights are protected.

Pierre Baussand, Chief of Operations of the OSCE Secretariat Extra-Budgetary Support Programme for Ukraine, emphasizes the effectiveness of the initiative: "Simulation exercises give a unique possibility to practice essential skills in a safe environment as well as to establish ties at the regional level necessary for timely and professional support to those who suffered from this crime. And we are very happy to hear about a successful co-operation among law-enforcement and labour inspectors in Lviv region after our simulation exercise."

A key strength of the training is its adaptability. The exercise scenario was tailored to reflect the contemporary challenges of the Ukrainian context, including those posed by the war. This ensured that Ukrainian law enforcers and social workers remain effective in combating human trafficking in a constantly evolving landscape, with the ability to address specific threats arising from the conflict.

"Combating human trafficking remains one of the key priorities for the National Police of Ukraine," stated Andriy Nebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine and Head of the Criminal Police. " In light of the war, this phenomenon poses heightened risks. Raising awareness is the best way to prevent and combat it. Consequently, we are continually enhancing our knowledge to address this issue more effectively. Such trainings cover the best practices in investigating human trafficking crimes, including those committed using cyber technologies. The simulation exercises conducted by the OSCE helped to increase our effectiveness in detecting such crimes, strengthened communication with other actors of the National Referral Mechanism for Victims of Trafficking, and enhanced international partnership in this area."

The simulation training was first conducted by the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings in November 2016 in Vicenza, Italy. Since then, interactive training methods that replicate real-life situations have become a stable practice within OSCE projects globally.