Residential property price index for February - April 2024

MACAU, June 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for February - April 2024 decreased by 2.0% over the previous period (January - March 2024) to 222.0. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (219.8) and Taipa & Coloane (230.9) dropped by 2.4% and 0.1% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (240.1) went down by 1.6% from the previous period; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (229.3) decreased by 2.3% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (283.4) climbed by 0.5%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those between 11 and 20 years old dipped by 3.9% and 2.2% respectively, and both the indices for those between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 0.5%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (252.1) dropped by 3.6%.

The price indices for residential units of all usable floor area groups showed decreases compared to the previous period, with the indices for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with an area between 50 and 74.9 square metres falling by 2.7% and 1.5% respectively.

In comparison with February - April 2023, the overall residential property price index went down by 11.6%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 12.0% and 10.0% respectively.

