07 June 2024

Renewi plc

Renewi joins FTSE 250

Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Group") (LSE: RWI.L: Euronext Amsterdam: RWI.AS), a leading European waste-to-product company, is pleased to confirm that it has joined the FTSE 250, to be implemented after the market close on Friday 21 June 2024 and to take effect from the start of trading on Monday 24 June 2024. Renewi's inclusion is testament to the progress delivered on its strategy, notably the successful portfolio optimisation evidenced by the recent sale of UK Municipal and turnaround of Mineralz & Water, the efficiency, cost and cash improvements driven by its Simplify and Future Fit programmes and the recent reinstatement of progressive dividends.

Otto de Bont, CEO of Renewi said "We are pleased to join the FTSE 250. This achievement is a recognition of our team's hard work to deliver on our strategy and dedication to recycling and the production of circular materials. We remain focused on our mission to turn waste into new products, helping contribute to a more sustainable world whilst delivering value for our shareholders."

For further information:

Renewi plc

Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations

+31 6 4167 9233

investor.relations@renewi.com

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher

+44 203 727 1340

FTI_RWI@FTIconsulting.com





About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.