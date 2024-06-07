Change in the holding of Suominen’s treasury shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on June 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation has transferred a total of 9,556 of its own shares held by the company as treasury shares without consideration to the President & CEO Tommi Björnman in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan communicated in the stock exchange release published on May 19, 2023.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 4, 2024.

After the share delivery on June 6, 2024, the company holds a total of 532,116 treasury shares.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Klaus Korhonen, EVP, HR & Legal Affairs, tel. +358 10 214 30 70

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas.

