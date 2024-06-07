Smartwatch Display Panel Market Expected to Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2030

Smartwatch Display Panel Market

Smartwatch Display Panel Market Expected to Reach $4.06 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

High demand for flexible display technology accelerates the growth of the smartwatch display panel market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartwatches are an extension of smartphones enabling texts, voice calls, alerts, and reminders; hence, smartwatches are gaining momentum in the global market. Moreover, ongoing R&D activities to technologically improve the performance of display panels are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the Smartwatch Display Panel market.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Smartwatch Display Panel Market by Panel Type, Display Technology, Display Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global smartwatch display panel market size was valued at $1.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

A smartwatch has an interactive touchscreen display panel, which enables it to perform actions by tapping or swiping on the screen. The demand for smartwatches has been increasing significantly, due to their reliability, quality, and durability. With the latest smartwatches, users can control music, answer phone calls, and check notifications—all without using mobile phones.

The growth of the global smartwatch display panel industry is driven by the high demand for flexible display technologies, the emergence of a large number of players in the smartwatch industry, and an increase in health awareness among consumers. However, high energy consumption by smartwatch display panels acts as a major barrier to market growth. Conversely, an increase in pixel density creates lucrative opportunities for the smartwatch display panel market growth during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Smartwatch Display Panel industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Visionox Technology Inc.

AU Optronics Corp

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Futaba Corporation

Everdisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (EDO)

Truly International Holdings Limited

Sharp Corporation

JAPAN DISPLAY

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics Inc

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 is having a large impact on both consumers and the economy. Electronics manufacturing hubs have been temporarily working at low efficiency to curb the spread of COVID-19. This has majorly affected the supply chain of the semiconductor market by creating a shortage of materials, components, and finished goods. Lack of business continuity has negatively impacted the revenue and shareholder returns, thereby resulting in financial disruptions.

Region-wise, North America holds a significant share of the global smartwatch display panel market. The U.S. dominates the market share in this region, owing to significant demand for consumer electronics in the region. In addition, the rise in health-conscious consumers and the increase in disposable income have contributed to the growth of smartwatch display panels in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- In 2020, the rigid segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

- The personal assistance segment accounted for more than 30.0% of the smartwatch display panel market share in 2020.

- The OLED segment of the smartwatch display panel market trends is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

- North America contributed a major share in the smartwatch display panel market analysis, accounting for more than 35.0% share in 2020.

