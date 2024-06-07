Wound Closure Market is anticipated to surpass US$21.181 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.52%
The wound closure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% from US$14.543 billion in 2022 to US$21.181 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wound closure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$21.181 billion by 2029.
Wound closure is a crucial step in the healing of wounds, promoting tissue patching and avoiding infection or contamination. It makes a barrier against pathogens, minimizes scarring, and empowers the body's natural recuperating processes. Techniques or choices for wound closure change based on the seriousness like the size and depth of the wound and its area and presence of infection and the health of the patient. Essential closure includes suturing, stapling, or sticking wound edges together, whereas auxiliary closure is utilized for wounds that cannot be closed due to critical tissue loss or infection in the wound location. Tertiary closure is delayed primary closure, leaving wound edges open but closed later.
The global market of wound closure is fueled by the expanding predominance of constant wounds due to conditions like diabetes, obesity, and a rising aging population globally. Traumatic wounds moreover increment the requirement for wound closure products. The rising awareness of wound management techniques and the improvement of new materials and procedures make wound closure quicker, more successful, and less excruciating. The drift towards negligibly invasive surgeries requires specialized closure solutions. Government initiatives to improve access to wound care products and services further fuel market growth. Additionally, rising healthcare spending drives investment in advanced wound closure technologies and treatment options.
The market of wound closure is expanding with new product launches and technological advancement on a global scale, for instance, in November 2023, Kane Biotech and ProgenaCare Global rebranded their revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, which was previously known as coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, at the Advanced Wound Care Fall Forum. Additionally, in March 2023, Bactiguard launched its Wound Care line in the UK and Ireland, offering a range of infection prevention solutions, including unique coating technology and coated medical devices, as well as biocompatible and effective wound care products.
Based on the product, the global wound closure market is categorized into staples, adhesives, sealants, sutures, strips, and mechanical wound closure devices. The advanced wound closure products market is anticipated to develop due to their focus on negligibly intrusive methods, progressed adequacy, and ease of utilization. Sutures will remain a major player, but their growth rate may be slower compared to advanced products. Staples and mechanical devices may see slower growth due to the rise of minimally invasive techniques and potentially higher scarring risks. Strips, with their potential for antimicrobial properties, may see promising growth. In spite of this move, traditional products such as sutures will still hold a critical market share.
Based on end-user, the global market of wound closure is classified into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and home health care. The worldwide wound closure industry is anticipated to majorly develop due to both home healthcare and ambulatory care centers. The move from hospitals to home settings is driven by the requirement for cost-effective treatment and persistent comfort. The increase of ambulatory surgery centers, which perform minimally intrusive surgeries, further drives the requirement for wound closure items for speedier healing and shorter hospital stays of patients. Hospitals will continue to hold a significant share of the market due to the need for complex procedures and severe injury treatment, but their growth rate may be slower compared to the other segments.
Based on Geography, North America is anticipated to have a major share of the global market of wound closure in the midst of the anticipated period owing to a few major variables. North America's healthcare infrastructure is advanced, with progressed wound closure advances and trained medical experts. The rising predominance of chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity requires progressed wound care arrangements. The growing aging population is more vulnerable to persistent wounds and surgical methods. Government initiatives advancing wound care awareness and getting progressed treatments invigorate market expansion. High reimbursement rates in North America incentivize the selection of advanced wound closure innovations. Driving medical device companies in North America contribute intensely to research and advancement of novel wound closure arrangements.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global wound closure market that have been covered are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Healthcare, Integra Lifesciences, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, DermaClip US LLC, BandGrip Inc., Stryker, and Clozex Medical Inc.
The market analytics report segments the global wound closure market on the following basis:
• BY PRODUCT
o Staples
o Adhesives
o Sealants
o Sutures
o Strips
o Mechanical Wound Closure Devices
• BY END-USER
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Ambulatory Care Centers
o Home Healthcare
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Johnson & Johnson
• 3M Healthcare
• Integra Lifesciences
• Cardinal Health
• Medtronic
• DermaClip US LLC
• BandGrip Inc.
• Stryker
• Clozex Medical Inc.
