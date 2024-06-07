Quantum Dot Sensor Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2030

Quantum Dot Sensor Market

Quantum Dot Sensor Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030

Rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in the payment sector and surge in awareness of digital payment across the globe are the major factors that propel the Quantum Dot Sensor Market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum dots of semiconductor materials have a direct bandgap that provides efficient absorption and emission, along with spectral tenability from blue to red through size selection. Hence, there is a substantial increase in demand for small and high-performance quantum dot sensors, especially for mobile handsets and cameras. Subsequently, ease in quantum dot sensor manufacturing and achieving high-performance efficiencies of quantum dot sensors are projected to have a positive impact on the quantum dot sensor market growth during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Quantum dot sensor market by type, application, and industry vertical: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global quantum dot sensor market size was valued at $197.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $539.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Quantum dots (QD) are nanoscale semiconductor crystals (size: 2-10 nm) with unique optical and electronic characteristics. It has a wide absorption spectrum and narrow emission bands, which makes it suitable for various applications such as cell imaging, environmental monitoring, biological marker detection, and food safety analysis.

A strong point for QDs lies in high-resolution infrared (IR), especially short-wave IR (SWIR) photosensors. Moreover, it can also be used in visible photodetectors, thereby enabling high-resolution global shutter sensors. The leading quantum dot sensor had 100k quantum dot photo sites, compared to 2+ million of regular HD.

Significant factors that impact the quantum dot sensor market growth include a rise in demand for improved sensor technologies, miniature size allows flexibility, and a surge in consumer electronic product applications. However, extended research leading to slow adoption and inconsistent size and instability of quantum dots hamper the market growth. On the contrary, penetration in futuristic quantum dot applications is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the quantum dot sensor market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Quantum Dot Sensor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐃𝐨𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Nanoco Group PLC

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

NN-Labs

Teradyne Inc.

Sony Corp.

Merck Group

Ocean NanoTech LLC

Quantum Solutions

Quantum Materials Corp.

AUO Optronics Corp.

COVID-19 not only impacted the operations of various quantum dot sensor manufacturers companies but also affected the budget of industry verticals. The pandemic's immediate impact on revenues has made every organization re-evaluate investment in new technologies that have a borderline impact on revenue and margin growth or cost reduction, thereby impacting the quantum dot sensor market growth. However, the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth post-recovery from the pandemic.

Region-wise, North America holds a significant share of the global quantum dot sensor market revenue. The U.S. dominates the market share in this region, owing to the presence of several leading manufacturers in the region. In addition, considerable investments in commercializing quantum dot technology have also contributed to quantum dot sensor market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- In 2020, the piezoelectric type segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

- The surveillance cameras and medical imaging devices segments together accounted for more than 45.0% of the quantum dot sensor market share in 2020.

- The automotive segment of the quantum dot sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

- North America contributed a major share in the quantum dot sensor market, accounting for nearly 50.0% share in 2020.

