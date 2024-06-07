Aviation Analytics Market to Grow $8.21 Billion by 2030 | 11.72% Annual Growth

aviation analytics market

The report divides the global aviation analytics market on the basis of component, end user, business function, application, and region.

High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and increase in aviation passenger traffic drive the global air scrubber market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players. The aviation analytics market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.72%.

By end-user, the aviation analytics market is segregated into airline, airport, and others. The airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics that are being used by airlines for numerous commercial applications throughout the world.

On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair & operations, and supply chain. The sales & marketing segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics for sales & marketing operations globally.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

The key players that operate in the global aviation analytics market include Accelya, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mu Sigma, OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd., Oracle, Ramco System, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

By component, the aviation analytics market is segregated into service and software. The service segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics services that are being deployed for numerous applications across the aviation sector.

On the basis of end user, the airlines segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the airports segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.74% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By component, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of business function, the finance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the flight risk management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

