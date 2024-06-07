Dr. Jorge Fandinno Honored With National Science Foundation CAREER Award

Jorge Fandinno, Ph.D., an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), was honored with the prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award, marking a significant milestone not only for himself but also for UNO's College of Information Science and Technology.

In today's fast-changing tech world, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly common across industries. The NSF CAREER award recognizes Fandinno’s innovative research project, which focuses on advancing the field of Knowledge Representation and Reasoning within AI. More than ever before, computers play a crucial role in decision-making across various sectors and the importance of transparent AI systems cannot be overstated. Fandinno’s project addresses this critical need by developing methodologies to create AI systems that are not only effective and robust but also clear and comprehensible.

His project focuses on improving how computers understand information and make decisions, which are vital for AI systems used in important fields like healthcare and national security. Fandinno strives to make sure these knowledge-intensive systems can use both qualitative and quantitative data effectively while still being easy for people to understand.

One of the key innovations of Fandinno’s project lies in its approach to bridging the gap between human-readable languages and the effective handling of numerical data. Traditional methods have often focused on either readability or quantitative analysis, but not both. Fandinno’s project seeks to integrate these aspects.

By using a programming language like Answer Set Programming, a form of declarative programming language geared towards difficult search problems, and improving computational solving abilities, Fandinno’s work enhances the performance of AI systems while preserving their readability.

“In high-stakes applications, trust in AI is crucial, and requires an understanding of its operations. Traditionally, systems focused on qualitative reasoning have lacked precision. Ensuring AI's transparency and comprehensibility in handling quantitative data is vital for future applications,” said Fandinno.

Fandinno’s project goes beyond research to include a new educational approach. By teaching upcoming computer scientists how to create and use transparent AI systems, the project ensures that this important field continues progressing.

Funded jointly by the Division of Information & Intelligent Systems / Robust Intelligence and the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, Fandinno’s project exemplifies the NSF's commitment to supporting research that not only demonstrates intellectual merit but also has broader impacts on society.

Fandinno is the first faculty member in IS&T to receive the NSF CAREER award, and is only the third UNO faculty member that has received this award.

“Dr. Fandinno’s years of research have culminated in this remarkable accomplishment. I commend him for his dedication and persistence,” said Martha Garcia-Murillo, Ph.D., dean of UNO’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.

Fandinno’s receipt of the NSF CAREER award is a testament to his dedication and innovative contributions to the field of AI and Knowledge Representation. His research not only pushes the boundaries of existing knowledge but also has the potential to significantly impact how AI systems are developed and utilized in high-stakes environments. As UNO continues to excel in research and innovation, Fandinno’s achievement serves as an inspiration to the university community and beyond.

“The NSF CAREER Award received by Dr. Fandinno will elevate the national profile of the UNO Computer Science Department, underscore our strong support for early-career faculty, and provide substantial impetus to our current and future curricular and research initiatives in AI,” said Mahadevan Subramaniam, Ph.D., department chair for Computer Science at UNO.