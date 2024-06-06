Senate Bill 1237 Printer's Number 1689

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1689

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1237

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, SCHWANK,

J. WARD, MILLER AND CULVER, JUNE 6, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 6, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),

entitled "An act to protect the public health and safety by

preventing excavation or demolition work from damaging

underground lines used in providing electricity,

communication, gas, propane, oil delivery, oil product

delivery, sewage, water or other service; imposing duties

upon the providers of such service and persons and other

entities preparing drawings or performing excavation or

demolition work; and prescribing penalties," further

providing for definitions, for duties of facility owners, for

duties of designers, for duties of excavators, for duties of

project owners, for damage prevention committee, for

compliance orders and administrative penalties and for

expiration of act.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "alleged violation,"

"emergency," "excavation work," "injury," "locate request" and

"subsurface utility engineering" or "SUE" in section 1 of the

act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to as the

Underground Utility Line Protection Law, are amended and the

section is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 1. The following words and phrases when used in this

