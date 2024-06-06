Senate Bill 1237 Printer's Number 1689
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1689
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1237
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, SCHWANK,
J. WARD, MILLER AND CULVER, JUNE 6, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 6, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),
entitled "An act to protect the public health and safety by
preventing excavation or demolition work from damaging
underground lines used in providing electricity,
communication, gas, propane, oil delivery, oil product
delivery, sewage, water or other service; imposing duties
upon the providers of such service and persons and other
entities preparing drawings or performing excavation or
demolition work; and prescribing penalties," further
providing for definitions, for duties of facility owners, for
duties of designers, for duties of excavators, for duties of
project owners, for damage prevention committee, for
compliance orders and administrative penalties and for
expiration of act.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "alleged violation,"
"emergency," "excavation work," "injury," "locate request" and
"subsurface utility engineering" or "SUE" in section 1 of the
act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to as the
Underground Utility Line Protection Law, are amended and the
section is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 1. The following words and phrases when used in this
