Senate Resolution 308 Printer's Number 1692
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1692
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
308
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
SANTARSIERO, BROWN, COMITTA, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
HUGHES AND BREWSTER, JUNE 6, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating August 31, 2024, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by
compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful
consequences; and
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization
as a fast-growing epidemic that can all too easily lead to
overdose and death; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, 107,941 individuals died from drug
overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania alone, in 2022, 5,146 people died
from drug overdoses, according to the Department of Health; and
WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there
are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and
economic toll on the individual, their family and the community
