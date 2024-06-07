RE: Lane Closure 89N MM 26.8

I-89 N is now fully cleared and re-opened. Please drive carefully.

From: Boston, Daniel via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, June 6, 2024 10:20 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Lane Closure 89N MM 26.8

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-89 N has the travel lane closed in the area of mile marker 26.8 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.