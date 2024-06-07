Submit Release
RE: Lane Closure 89N MM 26.8

I-89 N is now fully cleared and re-opened. Please drive carefully.

 

From: Boston, Daniel via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, June 6, 2024 10:20 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane Closure 89N MM 26.8

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I-89 N has the travel lane closed in the area of mile marker 26.8 due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

