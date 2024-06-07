21st Century Learning and Dwight School Seoul to Host InnovateEDU Conference

InnovateEDU will take place January 17-18, 2025. The bilingual two-day event will explore pedagogies, EdTech and strategies for improving education

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21st Century Learning and Dwight School Seoul announce the upcoming InnovateEDU - South Korea conference, taking place January 17-18, 2025 at the Dwight School Seoul campus. This bilingual two-day event will explore the future of education through new pedagogies, innovative technologies, and strategies for making education relevant in the 21st century.

InnovateEDU will bring together thought leaders, leading practitioners, and educators who want to learn how to leverage the best ideas and tools to improve teaching and learning. The conference features keynote speeches by education experts, interactive workshops highlighting practical applications, and valuable networking opportunities.

"We are thrilled to bring the InnovateEDU conference to Seoul and connect innovators in education from across South Korea and the region," said Justin Hardman, CEO of 21st Century Learning. "This is an invaluable opportunity for educators to discover emerging best practices, build new skills, and join a community driving positive change in how we prepare students for the future."

Tom Ferguson, Head of School at Dwight School Seoul, added, "Hosting this innovative education event aligns with Dwight's vision of igniting the spark of genius in every child through pioneering methods. We look forward to welcoming attendees to our campus and engaging in discussions that will inspire educators."

Key themes at InnovateEDU include progressive instructional models like project-based learning, education technology, digital literacy, STEAM/STEM/Maker education, student agency, and artificial intelligence in education. The program features workshops for K-12 and international school educators across all curricula like IB, US, UK and Korean systems.

In addition to the conference on January 18th, there will be pre-conference workshops on January 17th as well as opportunities for school tours of schools in Seoul on January 16th.

The conference is supported by an advisory committee of educators with representation from both the international and Korean educational systems.

The conference is currently inviting invitations from potential speakers to run sessions in English or Korean.

For more details and to register, please visit http://innovateedu.community/korea/

About 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) provides world class professional development focused around what learning in schools should look like in the 21st century.

Our mission is Building Communities of Learners and we do this through organising a variety of premier conferences and events, by providing a diverse range of online educational opportunities

Learn more at 21c-learning.com

About Dwight School Seoul

Dwight School Seoul is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School and part of the global Dwight School network. As Seoul's first IB continuum school, Dwight Seoul delivers an exceptional education experience for students from early childhood through high school.

Learn more at dwight.or.kr.