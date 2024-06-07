Angel Yeast Partners with BakeMark Launching Multiple Product Lines at Bakery China 2024
Angel Yeast and BakeMark will team up to introduce three product lines featuring over 40 products including:This product line includes bread mixes for bagel and sourdough, cake mixes, cookie and donut mixes, as well as decorative icings.
- Custard, cheese, and Vienna cheese fillings
According to research findings from Innova Market Insights, the baking ingredient sector in Asia is thriving and there's also a growing demand for 'clean label' options in the baking industry. The research findings also point out that by embracing healthy indulgence, global consumers are seeking nutritional value from bakery ingredients; they believe protein is the most important ingredient.
For many years, Angel Yeast has been committed to offering innovative products and solutions in response to the growing market demand for sustainable, high-protein, and plant-based protein products. "The joint efforts between Angel Yeast and BakeMark will broaden the product range of Angel Yeast in bakery ingredients to offer our partners and consumers a variety of healthy bakery solutions," said Wang Xishan, vice president of Angel Yeast.
Alexy Gourgourinis, global director at BakeMark, said that this new collaboration will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two companies and will also help grow BakeMark's presence in China, the Asia Pacific region, and Africa.
