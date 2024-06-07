PHILIPPINES, June 7 - Press Release

June 6, 2024 "Iparamdam ang malasakit at ilapit ang serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan" -- Bong Go urges brgy leaders during Liga ng mga Barangay - Negros Occidental Congress Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was invited as a guest of honor for the Liga ng mga Barangay - Negros Occidental Provincial Congress held at the Bai Hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu on Tuesday, June 4. The event, led by Negros Occidental LNB Provincial President Richard Julius Sablan, gathered barangay leaders from across the province and provided a platform for discussions on local governance and community development. In his speech, Senator Go emphasized the crucial role of barangay leaders, noting that they are the frontliners in addressing the concerns of Filipinos, particularly at the grassroots level. "Kayo po ang unang takbuhan ng ating mga kababayan. Ang inyong papel bilang mga barangay officials ay napakahalaga dahil kayo ang nagdadala ng gobyerno sa pinakamababang antas," Go said. He commended the efforts of all barangay officials present, recognizing their dedication in maintaining order and harmony within their respective communities. "Saludo po ako sa bawat isa sa inyo. Ang inyong sipag at tiyaga ay nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa marami. Patuloy niyong ipinapakita ang inyong malasakit sa inyong mga nasasakupan," Go added. Senator Go assured the barangay leaders of his unwavering support, regardless of their titles or positions. "Walang maliit o malaking posisyon. Ang mahalaga ay ang malasakit at serbisyo para sa kapwa. Ako po ay patuloy na susuporta sa inyo at magseserbisyo dahil yan ang aking bisyo," he said. "Alam n'yo, mataas ang aking respeto sa ating mga barangay leaders. Pareho tayo ng trabaho. You are superstars in your own rights. Pinili kayo ng tao, ibig sabihin mahal kayo ng tao. Iisa po ang ating trabaho, ang magserbisyo," Mr. Malasakit remarked. As part of his appreciation, Go gave tokens of support to the barangay officials in attendance, such as basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, shirts, fruits, and snacks. He also reiterated his commitment to pushing for initiatives to ensure that barangays have the resources needed to uplift their communities. "Patuloy ko pong isusulong ang mga kinakailangang hakbang upang matiyak na may sapat na resources kayo upang mapaganda pa lalo ang inyong kinasasakupan," Go stated. Senator Go detailed his legislative efforts to bolster barangay officials in their responsibilities. He mentioned his filed Senate Bill No. 197, the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to guarantee that barangay officials receive sufficient support, including salaries, allowances, and other benefits essential for effective governance if enacted into law. Additionally, he spoke about his filed SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Act, which aims to offer greater support to barangay health workers by providing monthly honorariums, job security, skills enhancement programs, and opportunities for civil service eligibility if enacted into law. The event highlighted the significance of strong local governance and the continuous collaboration between the national government and barangay officials to achieve sustainable development and progress in every corner of the country. Apart from the event, Go was also in Bulacan earlier that day, where he was a guest speaker for the graduating class of 2024 at Immaculate Conception Child Development Center, Inc. in Pandi. He was also in Angat town, where he assisted displaced workers and attended the inauguration of a Super Health Center.